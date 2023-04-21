Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

