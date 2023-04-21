Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after buying an additional 318,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $62.81 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

