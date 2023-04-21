Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Southern stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

