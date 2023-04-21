Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $545.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

