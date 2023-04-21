Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,473 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

