Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 224 Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 2.31% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 10.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

