Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,670 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

