Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ IART opened at $58.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

