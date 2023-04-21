Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Down 4.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 280,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 102,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
