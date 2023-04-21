Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Down 4.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 280,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 102,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integra Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

