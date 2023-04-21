Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

