Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after buying an additional 807,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

