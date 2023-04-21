Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

