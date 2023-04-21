Intellectus Partners LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.