Intellectus Partners LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

