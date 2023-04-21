Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 359.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in BP by 26,376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 235,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BP from GBX 700 ($8.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($7.87) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.00.

BP Price Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -247.62%.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.