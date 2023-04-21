Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

PAGS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.