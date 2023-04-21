Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 985 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,231 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar Stock Performance

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $215.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.