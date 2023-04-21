Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $190,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,967 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 58.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in UiPath by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Insider Activity

UiPath Price Performance

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.