Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Insider Activity
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,717,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
