Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFSPF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of IFSPF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.