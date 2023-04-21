Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.94.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.