Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.74. 16,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $24.31.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
