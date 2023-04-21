Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $43.98

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.98, but opened at $43.00. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 18,678 shares trading hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $943.67 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

