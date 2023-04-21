Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 219.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,289,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,219,754. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $335.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

