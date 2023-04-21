Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
RSP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 902,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,140. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $156.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
