Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RSP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 902,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,140. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $156.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.