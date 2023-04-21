Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LifeSpeak (LSPK)

LifeSpeak (TSE: LSPK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2023 – LifeSpeak had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

4/4/2023 – LifeSpeak had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.75 to C$0.90.

4/3/2023 – LifeSpeak had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – LifeSpeak had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak Trading Down 5.9 %

LSPK stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56. LifeSpeak Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.