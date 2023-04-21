iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.68. 3,337,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

