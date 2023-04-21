iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading Down 5.3%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 2,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

