iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $414.15. 640,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,023. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $439.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.35. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

