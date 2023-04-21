iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.92. 1,053,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $439.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

