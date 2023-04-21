iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,934. The firm has a market cap of $311.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

