iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. 464,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.20. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
