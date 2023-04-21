iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.48 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

