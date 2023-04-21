iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.48 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

