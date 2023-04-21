iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IGF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 202,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,176. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.