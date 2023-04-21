iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $47.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

