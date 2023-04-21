iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 667,614 put options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 441,168 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,034,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,061,008. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 161,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

