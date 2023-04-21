iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.36 and last traded at $82.48. 7,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

