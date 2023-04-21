iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,869,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.03. 1,917,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,990. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.