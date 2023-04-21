iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

