iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

