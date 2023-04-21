iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. 10,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.