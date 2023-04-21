iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.