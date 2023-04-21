Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,540,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 39,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.4 %

ITUB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

