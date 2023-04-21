J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.