J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SBRY has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 252 ($3.12).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 281.82 ($3.49). 3,840,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,999. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 283 ($3.50). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.04.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.