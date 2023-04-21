Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.40 ($2.94).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

