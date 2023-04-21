Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fluidra Price Performance

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Fluidra Company Profile

Get Rating

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

