Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fluidra Price Performance
Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18.
Fluidra Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluidra (FLUIF)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.