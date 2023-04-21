JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $47.57. 682,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

