JMP Securities Increases Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $19.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Further Reading

