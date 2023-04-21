JMP Securities Increases Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $19.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
